MS Dhoni

Is MS Dhoni acting in Sooryavanshi? THIS viral pic with Gulshan Grover sparks rumour

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. The two will be seen on-screen again after a long time.

Is MS Dhoni acting in Sooryavanshi? THIS viral pic with Gulshan Grover sparks rumour
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Imagine cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni sharing screen space with none other than Akshay Kumar and that too in a Rohit Shetty film! Well, a picture was shared recently by 'BAD MAN' Gulshan Grover on social media hinting at Dhoni's presence in Sooryavanshi. 

Gulshan Grover left the fans guessing with this caption and picture: On the sets of #Sooryavanshi with brother @msdhoni . What? Is MS Dhoni acting in the film or happened to filming in the same studio? 
@akshaykumar

Looks like, Dhoni was shooting in the same studio where Akshay's Sooryavanshi was being filmed and the Indian cricketer posed for a photo-op with Bad Man of Bollywood. 

Well, nonetheless the fans got excited because you never know when we might see the legend on big screens. 

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi' which is slated to release in theatres on November 5, 2021.

 

