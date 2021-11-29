KBC 13: Here's how Amitabh Bachchan prepared for his granddaughter Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan! - Watch

New Delhi: The Bachchan family is set to rock the stage on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13! For this Friday's episode, host Amitabh Bachchan will be joined by his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda - it's going to be an awesome fam-jam.

Earlier, the announcement of the 1000th episode of the show was made with a still of the trio on the show. Now, the makers have dropped a hilarious promo of the Shandaar Shukravar episode. In the promo video, Navya was seen asking grandad Amitabh Bachchan how he had prepared for them to be on the show.

She said, "Usually, you ask contestants on the hotseat about how they've prepared for the show. Now, I want to ask you, how have you prepared for us to be on the show."

To this, Big B gave a witty answer. He said, "Jalebi ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (Straight questions like jalebi and easy like a maze)."

Later, Shweta was heard saying, "He waited for 999 episodes to get done." and then the promo cuts to Navya exclaiming "We're ready!"

In the promo, the trio looked dapper. Navya wore a light powder blue dress with a shiny royal blue velvet blazer. Shweta was dressed in a deep blue dress with gold embossing on the left side. Amitabh looked handsome in a black suit.

Unlike other kids from filmy families, Navya Naveli Nanda has no intention to join the showbiz. She however wants to join her father’s business and is already an entrepreneur.

She is co-founder of Aara Healthcare - a women-centric health tech company founded by her along with three other young women Pragya Sahoo, Ahilya Mehta and Mallika Sahaney.

The aim of the company is to provide scientifically backed healthcare products for women in India.

