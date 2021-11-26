हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
John Abraham

KBC 13: John Abraham cries in front of Amitabh Bachchan, recalls visiting his home - Watch

John Abraham got quite emotional on KBC 13 while he was talking to host Amitabh Bachchan and broke down into tears.

KBC 13: John Abraham cries in front of Amitabh Bachchan, recalls visiting his home - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On Friday's episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, actor John Abraham and his co-star Divya Khosla Kumar will be gracing the stage to promote their latest film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' directed by Milap Zaveri.

In the promo of the episode, the actor was seen breaking down into tears after recalling visiting Big B's house. This left Amitabh Bachchan and Divya Khosla Kumar in shock as they watched the action star wipe his tears with a handkerchief.

Take a look at the promo:

 

At the beginning of the promo, John was seen flaunting his football tricks on stage, later he lifted his shirt to show off his washboard abs. The actor then recalled visiting Amitabh Bachchan's house after 'Dhoom' on his bike.

He stated that when he arrived on his bike, Amitabh Bachchan told John to not encourage Abhishek into this, however, when Jr. Bachchan came down, Big B changed his stance and exclaimed, "What a bike!". This left the audience in splits.

John Abraham's actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 hit the theatres on Thursday (November 25) and has gotten rave reviews from fans as per social media posts.

The Milap Zaveri directorial is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate'.

The second instalment will feature John in a triple role avatar with Divya Khosla Kumar as the leading lady. Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni will also play titular roles.

Earlier, the film was slated for a November 26 release, however, it was preponed by a day and saw a Thursday release.

