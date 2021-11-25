Satyameva Jayate 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail John Abraham actioner, others say 'disaster'!

New Delhi: John Abraham's actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 hit the theatres on Thursday (November 25) and has gotten rave reviews from fans as per social media posts.

The Milap Zaveri directorial is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate'.

The second instalment will feature John in a triple role avatar with Divya Khosla Kumar as the leading lady. Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni will also play titular roles.

Earlier, the film was slated for a November 26 release, however, it was preponed by a day and saw a Thursday release.

As the film hit the screens, Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging platform with reviews for the action-thriller.

Take a look at the Twitter reviews:

#SatyamevaJayate2 interval done.. Ok as of now my rating 2/5 heavy dialogues....It's a John abraham show.. #SatyamevJayate2 #SatyamevaJayate2review

Satyamev jayate 2 review — Mohit Dhawan (@MohitdaThug) November 25, 2021

Songs are also brilliant... Especially #merizindagihaitu superb... /5 to the #SatyamevaJayate2 can't wait for #SatyamevaJayate3 to be announce best of luck for the success of #SatyamevaJayate2 — Mohammed maqdoom (@realmaqdoom23) November 25, 2021

#SatyamevaJayate2Review #SatyamevaJayate2 2/5

UNBEARABLE STUFF #MilapZaveri Direction is very dull. #JohnAbraham in three roles is nt that good at all i know its a mass film but nowadays audience r very clever they r not ready to watch such repetitive content of late 80s 90s pic.twitter.com/PDWgkIk42Y — Vaibhav (@Vaaaibhavv) November 25, 2021

For the unversed, the 2018 film Satyameva Jayare had featured John Abrahan as a police officer and a common man. Similar to the first part, the sequel will revolve around John fighting against injustice and power imbalance.

The film also created buzz before its release owing to Nora Fatehi's sizzling song 'Kusu Kusu' which turned into a dance trend on social media.

Live TV