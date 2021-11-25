हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail John Abraham actioner, others say 'disaster'!

While a few netizens were impressed with John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2', many called it outdated and a 'disaster'.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail John Abraham actioner, others say &#039;disaster&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: John Abraham's actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 hit the theatres on Thursday (November 25) and has gotten rave reviews from fans as per social media posts.

The Milap Zaveri directorial is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate'.

The second instalment will feature John in a triple role avatar with Divya Khosla Kumar as the leading lady. Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni will also play titular roles.

Earlier, the film was slated for a November 26 release, however, it was preponed by a day and saw a Thursday release.

As the film hit the screens, Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging platform with reviews for the action-thriller.

Take a look at the Twitter reviews:

 

For the unversed, the 2018 film Satyameva Jayare had featured John Abrahan as a police officer and a common man. Similar to the first part, the sequel will revolve around John fighting against injustice and power imbalance.

The film also created buzz before its release owing to Nora Fatehi's sizzling song 'Kusu Kusu' which turned into a dance trend on social media.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Satyameva Jayate 2John AbrahamSatyameva JayateSatyameva Jayate 2 reviewSatyameva Jayate 2 Twitter reviewMilap ZaveriNora FatehiDivya Khosla Kumar
Next
Story

Bhediya: Varun Dhawan's FIRST look as werewolf is menacing, film to release in 2022

Must Watch

PT4M

Jammu and Kashmir: Why is Mehbooba Mufti repeatedly advocating for Pakistan?