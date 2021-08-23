KBC 13: Meet the first contestant Gyaanraj, a scientist part of PM Narendra Modi's advisory team

New Delhi: The quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to hit television screens on Monday (August 23) with its 13th season and fans cannot wait to watch the iconic Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show. In the latest promo of the show, we're introduced to an impressive scientist Gyaanraj who is the first contestant of the show.

As per Amitabh Bachchan's introduction of Gyaanraj, he is a scientist part of a team consisting of 100 scientists that work as advisors for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite, his high qualifications, Gyaanraj prefers to teach at a school in rural Jharkhand as a science teacher.

In the video, he explains that he teaches kids living in rural areas about robotics and drones, an unconventional teaching method.

He also mentioned that he considers his life similar to that of Rancho from the Aamir Khan film '3 Idiots'.

Fans are excited to know more about Gyaanraj's journey and his performance on the quiz show.

In the premiere episode, Big B will be on the hot seat answering questions asked by the producer of the show Siddhartha Basu. Since its inception, the show has been famous for its highly informative, entertaining and gripping content and has topped the popularity charts since the year 2000.

The show is set to air on Monday (August 23) at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.