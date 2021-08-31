KBC 13's first crorepati Himani Bundela couldn't answer this question about BR Ambedkar

New Delhi: Himani Bundela from Agra has become the first crorepati of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. The 25-year-old, a visually-impaired math teacher from Agra, correctly answer the question to win a prize of Rs 1 crore.

Himani had won Rs 50 lakh in the previous episode and started with Rs 1 crore question in Tuesday's episode. After winning Rs 1 crore, she decided to quit the game, as she wasn't sure about the answer for the question, that would have made her won Rs 7 crore.

As the episode began, megastar Amitabh Bachchan guided her to the hot seat and advised her not to be nervous as she has been playing well. The 15th question was related to British spy Noor Inayat Khan, was for Rs 1 crore. She answered the question correctly and won the amount.

Here's the question for Rs 1 crore:

Q. Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War?

Options: Vera Atkins, Krystyna Skarbek, Julienne Aisner and Jeanne-Marie Renier

Answer: Jeanne-Marie Renier

After she answered the question correctly, the show host informed her that she not only has won Rs 1 crore but has also won a four-wheeler.

The jackpot question, which Himani couldnt asnwer was about the 'Father of the Constitution' BR Ambedkar. Unsure about listening to the Rs 7 crore question, she was a little confused about the answer. She decided to finally quit the show and take away Rs 1 crore along with the vehicle.

Q: What was the title of the thesis that Dr BR Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923?

Options: The Want And Means Of India, The Problem Of The Rupee, National Dividend Of India and The Law And Lawyers.

After quitting, when Big B asked her to choose her answer, she chose National Dividend of India, which was incorrect. She expressed her relief that she decided to quit the game and walk away with the prize money and the car.