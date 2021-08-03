Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Apologise to Rahul Vaidya trends as Arjun Bijlani pokes fun at him and Shweta Tiwari

New Delhi: People are again upset with actor Arjun Bijlani, who is a contestant in Rohit Shetty’s hosted adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As the latest promo of the show drops, Arjun can be seen comparing his co-contestants Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya to animals. While he compares Shweta’s mind to that of a Fox, he says Rahul’s face resembles Hyena.

“Yahaan aise ajeebo gareeb praani hai aapke to hosh ud jaayenge. Vo dekiye vo hai Shweta chalak lomdi ki tarah jise angoor nahi milte matlab agar stunt mein jeet nahi milti to use angoor khatte lagte hain,” Arjun can be seen saying in the video clip. Talking about Rahul the actor says, “Rahul ki shakal lakadbagge (Hyena) jaisi hai. Baaki usme aisi koi quality nahi hai.”

Check out the promo clip:

This did not go down well with netizens, who are angry on Arjun for body-shaming Rahul. “Absolutely shameful and so below the belt Delete this video asap. APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA,” tweeted one user, while another wrote, “Stay in your limits while cracking jokes not only in this show, but this also happened in bb, eijaz was not even asked for body shaming on weekend ka war @ColorsTV APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA”.

Check out some of the tweets:

Stay in your limits while cracking jokes not only in this show, but this also happened in bb, eijaz was not even asked for body shaming on weekend ka war @ColorsTV

APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA (@rkvophile) August 2, 2021

Absolutely shameful and so below the belt

Delete this video asap. APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA https://t.co/ImaBSfsoQr — Sreeya Reddy (@sreeya_reddy26) August 2, 2021

Kal ko Mazak Ke Liye Ke Liye Ye Log Kisi Bhi Had Tak Jayege To Chalega Kya? There is difference between entertainment and body shaming and degrading someone.@ColorsTV should know that. APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA — Shubham Tharwani (@ShubhamTharwani) August 2, 2021

Earlier, netizens were upset with Arjun that he used his K medal to gain immunity and chose fellow contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain to perform the elimination stunt, which led to his exit from the competition.