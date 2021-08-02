Khatron Ke Khiladi: Prince Narula to participate in next season of Rohit Shetty’s reality show?

New Delhi: Prince Narula who is known for winning several reality shows be it Roadies 12, Bigg Boss 9 or MTV Splitsvilla 8, is now all set to participate in next season of Rohit Shetty’s adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Yes, you read that right!

Prince recently made this big revelation while he went live with Nikhil Chinapa, Hamid Barkzi, and Kevin Almasifar during an interactive session on their respective Instagram accounts.

Clarifying further on his take, he shared that the stunt-based reality show has been offered to him several times but due to prior commitments he couldn’t accept the offer.

He also assured everyone that he will definitely perform in the next season as he is made for such kind of shows.

He further stated, “I know, even if I go to Khatron Ke Khiladi, I will not leave anyone. I will make it difficult for other contestants because I enjoy doing all of this and I am not scared of heights, water or anything. I have been rejecting the offer for the past many years but this year, I am thinking that it should be done now."

He also shared that Khatron Ke Khiladi is comparatively safe than Roadies as it has proper safety measures and doesn’t end up hurting any of the contestants present on the show.

Lately, Paras Chhabra also shared his viewpoint on his future plans regarding Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared that if given chance he will definitely participate in the season next year. He also said that he has full chances of winning the show.

For the unversed, the adventure reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by director Rohit Shetty is currently airing on television. The shooting for this season has been done in Cape Town, South Africa.

Season 11 has some of the most prominent faces which include - Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, and Arjun Bijlani among others.