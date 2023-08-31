trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655976
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Actress-Politician Archana Gautam Lauds Brother On Raksha Bandhan

On the pious occassion of Raksha Bandhan, actress and politician Archana Gautam has called her brother her 'biggest cheerleader'. 

Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 03:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Actress-Politician Archana Gautam Lauds Brother On Raksha Bandhan Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Actress and politician Archana Gautam has called her brother her 'biggest cheerleader', saying that they have faced many hardships together and it has strengthened their bond. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Archana, who is currently a contestant on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', said: "My brother is my biggest cheerleader. When he and I team up, the family doesn’t need any other kind of entertainment. Our upbringing has been quite similar, and I think that’s why my brother is the one who truly understands how I feel."

"We have faced many hardships together and that has strengthened our bond. He just knows how to lift my spirits. On Rakshabandhan, I pray for his good health and success," added Archana. The stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', hosted by Rohit Shetty, recently saw the elimination of actress Anjum Fakih. The show depicts the marvel of human potential and bravery. Apart from Archana, the show currently has contestants- Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Soundous Moufakir.
‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

Archana also participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', where she finished as the third runner-up.

