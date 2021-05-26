हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Friends

Khichdi gang in Friends: Reunion poster? Find out the truth from producer JD Majethia

Producer JD Majethia took to Instagram to share the 'Khichdi' version of the 'Friends: Reunion' poster and hinted at a possible reunion for the Indian comedy show.

Khichdi gang in Friends: Reunion poster? Find out the truth from producer JD Majethia
Pic courtesy: Instagram/JD Majethia

New Delhi: On Monday (May 24), producer of the popular comedy show 'Khichdi' JD Majethia took to his Instagram to share the desi rendition of the 'Friends: Reunion' poster, and fans are loving it!

In the poster, JD Majethia digitally replaced the faces of the 'Friends' characters with 'Khichdi' actors bringing back childhood nostalgia and fond memories associated with the popular show. He teased fans by hinting at a 'Khichdi' reunion and said, "This would be the perfect Indian reunion!! What say?".

He wrote in the caption, "Ae baapu, aisa reunion manaenge, aisa reunion manaenge ke lage hee nai ki reunion manaya!! This would be the perfect Indian reunion!! What say? #friends #reunion #memories with this #show #khichdi"

Check out his desi version of the 'Friends' poster:

 

The 'Friends' special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but was only able to begin filming in April this year at the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California.

Last week, HBO Max had announced the 'Friends' reunion special will drop on its platform on May 27.

Fans can expect all original cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer to star in the special titled 'Friends: The Reunion'. In India, the special will drop on Zee5.

