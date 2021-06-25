हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kishwer Merchantt

Kishwer Merchantt glows in royal purple gown at her baby shower - See inside pics!

On Friday (June 25), television actress Kishwer Merchantt took to social media to share precious photographs from her baby shower.

Kishwer Merchantt glows in royal purple gown at her baby shower - See inside pics!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kishwer Merchantt

New Delhi: Television actress Kishwer Merchantt took to social media on Friday to share a photograph from her baby shower.

"Baby Hum dono kaafi alag hai but saath mien PERFECT @suyyashrai Hi papa to be," Kishwer wrote, along with a picture she posted on Instagram.

In the photo, Kishwer, who is expecting her first child with husband, actor Suyyash Rai, sits with a soft toy on her lap with Suyyash standing behind.

 

 

Mom-to-be Kishwer dazzles in a pink lehenga with silver work. Her accessories include a pair of matching jhumkas and a maangtika along with wedding chooda. Dad-to-be Suyyash chose a sky-blue kurta.

The actress had earlier shared photographs of her customised mehndi design for the baby shower. The design features a pregnant woman with the words 'mom-to-be' and 'baby shower' written with mehndi on her palm.

Kishwer announced her pregnancy in March this year. Sharing a photograph together with husband Suyyash, the actress wrote: "We are Pregnant @suyyashrai."

