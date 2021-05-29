TV star Kishwer Merchantt recalls casting couch experience, says 'I was told to sleep with the hero'

New Delhi: Popular television face and former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchantt has her pregnancy glow bang on! The preggers actress is quite an avid social media user and likes to share her opinion on important issues via Twitter/Instagram. She recently opened up on her casting couch experience.

In an interview with Times Of India, Kishwer Merchantt was asked whether she had any bad experience of casting couch, to which the star replied by saying, "Yes, I did. It happened with me when I had gone for a meeting- but just once. My mother was accompanying me. I was told that I'll have to sleep with the hero. I politely turned down the offer and we left. I wouldn't say ki ye bahut hota hai or it's a normal thing. Industry badnaam hai lekin har industry mein ye cheez hoti hai."

She further added that they were big names (hero and producer) from the industry.

However, that didn't keep her away from doing good work on the small screens. "I was very focused at work. As I told you, I was more inclined towards TV. I kept getting work in quality and quantity. All said and done, I am very happy with the way my career shaped up," she quipped.

On being around in the industry for more than 2 decades, Kishwer feels she has worked enough and shown her versatility. "From playing a doctor to a vamp to a lawyer to a 'Bramharakshas', I've done it all. Yeah, I wanted to play a lesbian but that didn't happen. It would be something new and yeah, so it would be challenging. And now that our society has approved of it, I think it would be worthwhile to play this character, say, after a few years. Such roles are going to be around in the near future," the actress said.

Kishwer has worked in several popular shows such as 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Kutumb', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kayaamat', 'Hatim', 'Khichdi' to name a few.

In March this year, Bigg Boss contestants Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai announced pregnancy news with fans. The couple shared an adorable post where Kishwer is flaunting her baby bump while doting hubby Suyyash is on his knees.

The couple dated for about six long years before they got married on December 16, 2016, in Mumbai. They shot to fame after participating together in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 9'. Their first child is expected in August.