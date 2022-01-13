हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kishwer Merchantt

Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai's 4-month-old son tests negative for COVID-19

Kishwer Merchantt's son had earlier contracted COVID-19 after his nanny tested positive for the virus.

Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai&#039;s 4-month-old son tests negative for COVID-19
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's fourth-month-old son Nirvair has tested negative for COVID-19, the actor couple said on Thursday.

Merchantt had revealed on Instagram last week that their son contracted the virus after his nanny tested positive for the virus.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@suyyashrai)

 

Sharing a picture of the baby boy, the 40-year-old actor informed her followers that Nirvair has recovered from the disease.

"Hi guys.. It's my first Lohri, I am home with Mamma and Baba and I am absolutely fine now. Thank you all for the wishes and blessings," the actor wrote on behalf of their son.

 

On Thursday, TV actor Sharad Malhotra also shared that he has recovered from COVID-19.

The 38-year-old actor had tested positive on January 5, following which the shooting location of his latest Star Plus show "Vidrohi," was fumigated.

"We're back, not positive but with tons of positivity #letsgetthispartystarted #virusfree," he wrote.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 16,420 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, around 41 per cent more than the previous day, while seven patients succumbed to the infection.

The overall infection tally of the city rose to 9,56,287 and death toll to 16,420, it said.

