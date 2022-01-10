Kishwer Merchant’s baby Nirvair tests COVID positive, she reveals details!

New Delhi: New mommy Kishwer Merchant had to go through a tough time when her four months old baby Nirvair tested COVID positive. However, her husband Suyyash Rai was her rock during this tough time and helped her and Nirvair sail through it smoothly. On her 11th dating anniversary with Suyyash, Kishwer took to Instagram to share a long heartfelt note showering love on Suyyash.

“Appreciation Post :Firstly happy dating anniversary to us @suyyashrai I know this guy since 11 years today and oh he has changed a lot .. have seen him mature , become more understanding, reposible and loving,” wrote Kishwer.

Opening up about the COVID crisis faced by them, the actress wrote, “5 days back Nirvair's nanny got covid , and what followed was a disaster !! Our househelp Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine ..Sid suuyash's partner who is staying with us got infected ..And then the worse happened nirvair caught the virus too !! So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and ofcourse to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky”.

Kishwer was full of sweet words for Suyyash as he took great care of everyone during the crisis. “@suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get , thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease . He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back , wiping my tears , staying up with me , letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertain him when he would get cranky , put him to sleep and at he same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo ..I am so proud of him today for the person he is and has become .. glad I met you today 11 years back and got married to you Just one thing , stop overdoing the breakfast bit @nirvair.rai and I love you so much”.

The actress also thanked her family and friends for all the support. “Also thank you @mamaamerchantt @rai.ranjana @raishrutirai for constantly checking on us and sending us food And friends like family who have also been there and equally worried about buns”.

Earlier, actor Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee had opened up about the ‘nightmare’ that she went through when her baby Sufi was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized.

There has been an immense surge in COVID cases recently.