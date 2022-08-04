NewsEntertainmentTelevision
Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan reveals why he doesn't like B-Town parties

Aamir Khan is known to be a rare sighting at parties, and the show host, Karan Johar, shared the superstar's usual tendencies at large social gatherings magnificently in the latest episode. 

Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan reveals why he doesn't like B-Town parties

MUMBAI: As the chat show 'Koffee With Karan' continues to serve delectable gossip and quirky chats, the fifth episode of the show, featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to take the game notch higher. As the stars of the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' take the couch for a fun banter, Aamir revealed the reason behind why he drifted to corners during Bollywood parties. He also denied the allegation that he is a 'party pooper'.

Aamir Khan is known to be a rare sighting at parties, and the show host, Karan Johar, shared the superstar's usual tendencies at large social gatherings magnificently in the latest episode. "When there is a party of 200 people, Aamir wants to run the other way," said KJo, known for throwing some of Bollywood`s most lavish parties.

However, Aamir Khan denying the tag of 'party pooper', justifies his love for secluded corners at parties with just a few friends. "The music is too loud. You can see people's veins popping up as they try to talk over the music," said the star.

Kareena, who is usually the heart of every party, revealed the sole motto of large parties. "You just do your shots and dance to your own Hindi songs!"

The new episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7, will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on August 4, at 12 am.

