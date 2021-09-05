Koffee With Karan promo: The Empire cast joins Karan Johar's show, Drashti Dhami jokingly refers to Kangana Ranaut!

New Delhi: The popular talk show Koffee With Karan hosted by eminent director Karan Johar will be coming out with a special episode on the streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The streaming platform, on Sunday, took to their Instagram to share a teaser of the show featuring the cast of the OTT show The Empire, namely Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami.

The promo had quite a few interesting moments including when Drashti referenced actress Kangana Ranaut on the show. Since Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut don't see eye-to-eye, this left Karan with a loss of words.

Karan had asked Drashti which current female actress she considered to be her role model. To this, Drashti said, "Kanga..Priyanka Chopra". Her response left Dino Morea in splits.

Coming to Dino Morea, Johar asked Dino about his look on the show. Dino commented saying, "I followed an animal; I went with a panther." Karan then asked him what kind of animal he is in real life. Dino said, "I am puppy; everybody loves a puppy."

Check out the video below:

Earlier, The Empire was facing flak from netizens. A few users had accused the makers of glorification of Mughals in the show and called for other 'nationalists' to boycott the show and uninstall the Hotstar app. At the time of the show's release, the hashtag #UninstallHotstar was ranking as one of the top 10 trends in India on Twitter.

Netizens believed that the show glorified Babur, a ruler they believe to be a barbarian scourge. Many were of the opinion that he founded the Mughal Empire that 'plundered, harassed, & massacred thousands of inhabitants of the lands they conquered in India.

The show is created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. It is based on the novel written by Alex Rutherford titled Empire of the Moghul.

The show stars Kunal Kapoor as Babur, Dino Morea as Muhammad Shaybani, Shabana Azmi as Aisan Daulat Begum.