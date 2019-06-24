close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis 'lost sleep' over 'Friends' guest role

The actor said she was sceptical about landing her jokes correctly on the beloved series.

Kristin Davis &#039;lost sleep&#039; over &#039;Friends&#039; guest role
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Kristin Davis says she was so nervous about her guest appearance in "Friends" that she ended up losing sleep.

The "Sex and the City" alum featured as Erin, Joey's (Matt LeBlanc) love interest, for one episode of the hit NBC sitcom in 2000.

"I remember losing sleep. 'Sex and the City' was in production, but I was nervous to be the tiny character of Erin, losing sleep, partly because of the live audience, but partly because you're in this world that has been created that is so alive and so specific and you're trying to make sure you're fitting yourself in there properly," Davis told Today.Com.

The actor said she was sceptical about landing her jokes correctly on the beloved series.

"I remember, like, 'Will I set that joke up okay? Will Matt be happy? Will I just go blank?' 

"Things go through your head when you're in those situations that are heightened like that. Obviously, it was the highest of the high at that point," she said. 

Davis went on to become a household name as Charlotte York from "Sex and the City" from 1998-2004. 

 

Tags:
Kristin DavisFriendsHollywood
Next
Story

Rupsa Batabyal, 6, wins 'Super Dancer - Chapter 3'

Must Watch

PT9M56S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day