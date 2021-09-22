Krushna Abhishek mentions estranged mamaji Govinda again on The Kapil Sharma Show amid fallout, gets no reaction from Udit Narayan

New Delhi: Seems like the feud between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda is not going to die anytime soon. Krushna Abhishek, who had earlier said he wants to mend his relationship with Govinda and his family, has once against mentioned his estranged maternal uncle during the Sunday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. He did so while greeting guest Udit Narayan.

In the latest episode, singers Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal graced the show. When Krushna greeted Udit Narayan, he told the veteran singer that he reminded him of his 'mamaji' Govinda. "Aapko dekh ke mamaji ki yaad aa gayi (seeing you reminded me of uncle)," the actor said. Krushna’s commented left Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh in splits, however, the singers refrained from giving any sort of reaction.

Recently, when Govinda made his appearance on the Kapil Sharma's show, Krushna chose to give the episode a miss, saying he does not want to face his estranged uncle and aunt, Govinda and Sunita. For the unversed, things have remained soured between Govinda and Krushna since 2016.

"When I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage," he told Times Of India.

While Govinda has so far refrained from giving any statement on Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah's allegations, the 'Hero No 1' actor's wife Sunita Ahuja lashed out at Krushna last week for his public remark. She said that she was distressed and does not want to see his face ever again.