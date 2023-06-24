Kumar Sanu Recreates Iconic 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Moment With India's Best Dancer Contestant Hansvi Tonk

New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ is all geared up to raise the bar for entertainment with a ‘3 hour special’ episode this Sunday! As the competition gets intense, the talented contestants will be put to a new test in this ‘naya daur’, where they will have to showcase their magic of dance. Making the grand evening extra special, the show will be celebrating the legendary singer and king of romantic melodies, Kumar Sanu in the ‘Superhit Sunday With Sanu Da' special.

The episode will showcase extraordinary performances by the contestants who will recreate the magic of Kumar Sanu's timeless songs, infusing romance, love, and laughter in their acts. Not only will the episode showcase exceptional dance talent, but will also feature Indian Idol contestants Rishi Singh & Debosmita Roy, comedian Jai Vijay & Nitesh Pandey, along with the talented dancers - Sanam Johar, Sushant Khatri, and the winner of India's Best Dancer season 1, Tiger Pop; making for a perfect entertainment bonanza.

Viewers are in for a treat as the legendary singer Kumar Sanu teams up with the talented actress Hansvi Tonk to recreate the iconic "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" moment, aptly named "Bahot Kuch Hota Hai," on the show. The chemistry between Kumar Sanu and Hansvi Tonk will undoubtedly captivate the audience, taking them on a nostalgic journey as they step into the shoes of the beloved characters Rahul and Anjali from the classic film.

The highlight of the episode will be the recreation of the famous basketball scene from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," where Rahul and Anjali playfully call each other cheaters. In a delightful twist, Hansvi, portraying Anjali, becomes upset, prompting Kumar Sanu to work his magic with the soulful melody "Rooth Na Jaan" to mend her heart. The enchanting performance is followed by the iconic song "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," infused with Kumar Sanu's unique Bengali touch, adding a special flavour to the moment.

Don't miss this remarkable episode of India's Best Dancer Season 3, this Sunday from 8 to 11 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.