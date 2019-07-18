Kumkum Bhagya July 18, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi meet Pragya?

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi is finally out of the jail but Prachi is still locked up. He promises to get a good lawyer and get her out soon too. Pragya also tries to release her daughter from jail but to no avail. Purab is worried about Disha but Aliya wakes up.

Abhi's lawyer warns him to stay away from Prachi but he doesn't listen to him.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Pragya is crying at the police station hiding her face in her palms. Abhi sees someone sitting on a bench crying and walks towards her to comfort her. Abhi is about to put a supportive hand on her shoulder. Will he find out that Pragya is also at the police station? Stay tuned to find out.

