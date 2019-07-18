close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya July 18, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi meet Pragya?

In the next episode, Pragya is crying at the police station hiding her face in her palms. Abhi sees someone sitting on a bench crying and walks towards her to comfort her. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi is finally out of the jail but Prachi is still locked up. He promises to get a good lawyer and get her out soon too. Pragya also tries to release her daughter from jail but to no avail. Purab is worried about Disha but Aliya wakes up. 

Abhi's lawyer warns him to stay away from Prachi but he doesn't listen to him. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
