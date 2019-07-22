Kumkum Bhagya July 22, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi realise that this was Rhea’s plan?

New Delhi: In the episode, the cop asks Abhi to bring with him the CCTV footage of the crime. He then leaves the police station and looks for Prachi's mother. Pragya, on the other hand tries to call Abhi but network plays a spoilt sport. The doctor doesn't tell Disha that it was Purab who saved her life as the latter instructs him not to.

The officials check the CCTV and find no evidence which proves that Prachi had been framed.

In the Mahaepisode, Abhi asks Rhea to tell him the truth. He tells her that he saw the CCTV footage of the party and noticed an outsider. Abhi demands Rhea to tell him who it is. Rhea notices that the person Abhi is asking about is the drug dealer she hired. Will Abhi realise that this was all Rhea’s plan? Stay tuned to find out.

