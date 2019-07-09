'Kumkum Bhagya', July 9, preview: Rhea gets jealous of Ranbir's closeness to Prachi

In Monday's episode of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Sarita asks Pragya to meet her husband if she misses him. Pragya reveals that he is still angry at her about Kiara and hence, she won't meet him. Later, a drunk Abhi tells Prachi that he misses his wife and asks her to help him find her. Meanwhile, after Rhea finds out that Prachi spoke to Abhi, she gets jealous and warns Prachi.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Ranbir has Prachi pinned up against a wall. He stands up to her asks her if she likes him. Prachi looks nervously at Ranbir. Rhea walks in and sees them from a distance. She sees Ranbir moving in closer to Prachi and whispering something in her ear. She looks heartbroken watching Ranbir getting close to Prachi. Are Rhea’s suspicions correct? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Kumkum Bhagya', now streaming on ZEE5.