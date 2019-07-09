close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

'Kumkum Bhagya', July 9, preview: Rhea gets jealous of Ranbir's closeness to Prachi

Rhea sees Ranbir moving in closer to Prachi and whispering something in her ear. She looks heartbroken watching Ranbir getting close to Prachi.

&#039;Kumkum Bhagya&#039;, July 9, preview: Rhea gets jealous of Ranbir&#039;s closeness to Prachi
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Monday's episode of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Sarita asks Pragya to meet her husband if she misses him. Pragya reveals that he is still angry at her about Kiara and hence, she won't meet him. Later, a drunk Abhi tells Prachi that he misses his wife and asks her to help him find her. Meanwhile, after Rhea finds out that Prachi spoke to Abhi, she gets jealous and warns Prachi.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Ranbir has Prachi pinned up against a wall. He stands up to her asks her if she likes him. Prachi looks nervously at Ranbir. Rhea walks in and sees them from a distance. She sees Ranbir moving in closer to Prachi and whispering something in her ear. She looks heartbroken watching Ranbir getting close to Prachi. Are Rhea’s suspicions correct? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Kumkum Bhagya', now streaming on ZEE5.

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya previewZee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 9, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti hit by a wild bull

Must Watch

PT10M34S

Shobha Yatra in Delhi's sensitive Hauz Qazi amid show of Hindu, Muslim unity