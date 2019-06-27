Kumkum Bhagya June 26, 2019 episode recap: Will Disha-Pragya cross path with Abhi’s family?

New Delhi: In the episode, Pragya is saved by Abhi when the CM's brother tries to kill her. But he can't see her face. After Pragya becomes unconscious, Prachi and Rhea rush her to her residence. When she regains her consciousness, she asks Prachi to leave. While leaving the house, Prachi slips in water.

Abhi, on the other hand, discovers that Pragya had no ID proof at the event. Disha finds out that Prachi is unaware of anything about her father.

Watch the latest episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Abhi realises that Disha and Pragya were both at the event and assumes Disha will know where Pragya is. He goes to Disha’s office and finds she has gone to Prachi’s house. Disha is at Pragya’s house asking her why she is hiding the truth about Prachi’s father.

Pragya tells Disha that she doesn’t want Abhi to find out about his daughter and take her away. Pragya admits she won’t be able to live without Prachi and has kept her truth hidden. Disha promises to not disrupt her family that is settled. Abhi reaches Prachi’s house to meet Disha. He asks Shahana to call Disha out in the living room.

Pragya too follows Disha out of the room. However, when she sees Abhi standing in the living room, she hides behind a door. Abhi asks Disha to come back to his house, but Disha refuses. He asks her if she saw Pragya at the event. Disha says she saw Pragya but doesn’t have any information to give Abhi about Pragya.

Abhi asks Disha to tell Pragya that he is sorry for everything he did. Disha tries to defend Pragya in what she did to Kiara, but Abhi blames Pragya for Kiara’s death. Pragya hears this again and is shocked that Abhi still blames her for Kiara’s death. Abhi is angry hearing Disha support Pragya and even takes back his apology to Pragya and leaves.

Disha apologises to Pragya for bringing up Kiara again. Pragya asks Disha to go back to Abhi’s house. Disha says just like Pragya doesn’t trust Abhi anymore, she too doesn’t trust Purab anymore. Will Disha and Pragya cross path’s with Abhi’s family again? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5