Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya October 17, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi know about Pragya's identity?

In the next episode, Abhi goes out of his cabin looking for Anuradha.

Kumkum Bhagya October 17, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi know about Pragya&#039;s identity?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Pragya heads to Abhi's office along with her daughter Prachi. Then, she asks the office boy as to who called Rishi inside the cabin, who tells her it was Priyanka who asked for him. Pragya firmly believes that Rishi is innocent. Vikram tells Pragya to meet Abhi before leaving. Aliya comes back home and finds Disha's photo in her bedroom. She confronts Purab and gets angry. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi goes out of his cabin looking for Anuradha. He is worried that Anuradha said she was going to wait but didn’t wait for him. When Pragya is in another room she hears Abhi call out for Anuradha. Aliya hears Abhi calling Anuradha and notices Pragya in another cabin. Will Abhi find out that Pragya and Anuradha are the same people? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
