shraddha arya

Shraddha Arya shines with glee in NEW engagement pics with Rahul Nagpal

TV actress Shraddha Arya wrote, "If you’re Married & you’re happy, Raise your hand" as the caption to her latest engagement pictures post.

Shraddha Arya shines with glee in NEW engagement pics with Rahul Nagpal
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV actress Shraddha Arya who recently married Rahul Nagpal, shared fresh pictures from the duo's engagement and they're as magical as ever. In the picture, Shraddha is seen wearing a pink sharara and a sequined top along with a red netted dupatta. 

Meanwhile, Naval Officer Rahul Nagpal had donned a teal kurta with a beige dupatta.

The duo looked so in love as they embraced each other in the pictures. In one of the pictures, Rahul Nagpal was captured twirling a beautiful Shraddha Arya around.

The Kundali Bhagya actress captioned the pictures, saying, "If you’re Married & you’re happy, Raise your hand !!!  ;) #ShraddhaAryaNagal."

Take a look at the photos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

 

Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fame got hitched to Naval Officer Rahul Nagpal in a private ceremony in New Delhi on November 16, 2021.

The event was attended by family, close friends and the actress's TV gang.

On her wedding day, Shraddha chose to wear a red lehenga by Ejaaz Couture and hubby Rahul donned a white sherwani by Sidharth K Kakkar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

 

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'.

