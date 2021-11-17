हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
shraddha arya

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya posts first pics after tying the knot with Rahul Nagal

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya has now shared her first pictures post her marriage with Rahul Nagal and the duo are looking like a beautiful dream in the recently released pictures. 

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya posts first pics after tying the knot with Rahul Nagal
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular TV star Shraddha Arya is all set to start the new chapter of her life, as seen from her lovely wedding pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 'Kundali Bhagya' star shared some glimpses from her wedding ceremony. Shraddha has tied the knot with Rahul Nagal.

She added a simple yet special caption to her post, with her new added last name.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

"#JustMarried #ShraddhaAryaNagal," the caption read.

For her wedding, Shraddha chose a traditional deep red-and-gold bridal lehenga along with multi-colour heavy jewellery. The actor looked beautiful with simplistic make-up.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Meanwhile, the groom chose to wear a white sherwani with a red turban.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'.

 

