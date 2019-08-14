Kundali Bhagya August 14, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta get arrested?

New Delhi: In the episode, Sherlyn brings the cops with her to make sure that Preeta is arrested and the wedding stopped. She alleges that Preeta has stolen a precious necklace from Luthra house. The police reach the wedding venue and everyone is shocked. Sarla apologises to Karan, who doesn't respond.

Sammy and Karan decide that they can't let police arrest Preeta.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta is in the room with Karan who is still wearing the sehra. Preeta thinks she is speaking to Prithvi and asks him the reason for his silence. She says everyone else in the room said they support Preeta. However, he still hasn’t spoken a word. Preeta demands to know if Prithvi agrees with Sherlyn or not. Karan is hiding behind the sehra and doesn’t speak. Will his whole plan be exposed? Stay tuned to find out.

