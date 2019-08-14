close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya August 14, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta get arrested?

In the next episode, Preeta is in the room with Karan who is still wearing the sehra. Preeta thinks she is speaking to Prithvi and asks him the reason for his silence. 

Kundali Bhagya August 14, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta get arrested?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Sherlyn brings the cops with her to make sure that Preeta is arrested and the wedding stopped. She alleges that Preeta has stolen a precious necklace from Luthra house. The police reach the wedding venue and everyone is shocked. Sarla apologises to Karan, who doesn't respond. 

Sammy and Karan decide that they can't let police arrest Preeta. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta is in the room with Karan who is still wearing the sehra. Preeta thinks she is speaking to Prithvi and asks him the reason for his silence. She says everyone else in the room said they support Preeta. However, he still hasn’t spoken a word. Preeta demands to know if Prithvi agrees with Sherlyn or not. Karan is hiding behind the sehra and doesn’t speak. Will his whole plan be exposed? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya August 13, 2019 episode recap: Will Sherlyn stop the wedding?

Must Watch

PT33M45S

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes a communal line over Jammu and Kashmir