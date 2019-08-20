Kundali Bhagya August 19, 2019 episode recap: Will Sherlyn get arrested?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Karan and Preeta are about to get married, a policewoman says that she found the necklace. Sammy finds the necklace inside Sherlyn's cupboard but the latter had got a replica of the necklace made and placed it at Preeta's house. Karan explains the whole thing to the inspector in private. Rishabh and Sammy set out to find Mahesh's nurse and Sammy forgets about the necklace.

In tonight’s episode, Sammy and Rishabh are driving to the doctor’s office. Rishabh wonders if something is wrong because Sherlyn, Karan and Rakhi are not at home. While Rishabh goes to the doctor’s office, Sammy calls up Rakhi and informs her about Sherlyn’s actions. He tells Rakhi that he is with Rishabh and only she can save Preeta.

Rakhi decides to go home and bring the necklace to Preeta’s house to prove her innocence. At Preeta’s house, the inspector refuses to listen to Karan’s request and says according to his duty he has to arrest Preeta. Rakhi shows up in time and says that the necklace has not been robbed so Preeta cannot be arrested.

Rakhi even removes the necklace from her purse saying the one the police found is fake. To prove it Rakhi even agrees to call the jeweller. Rakhi cannot find the jewellers number and Sherlyn doesn’t give her the number because the fake one was also made there. Rakhi decides to call Karan and get the number.

When Karan’s phone rings everyone is shocked. Karan moves away and pretends to answer another call. When Karan doesn’t answer the phone Srishti decides to prove which one is real by throwing both necklaces on the ground. The fake one breaks while the real one is unaffected.

The police now try to arrest Sherlyn. Rakhi is embarrassed that her daughter-in-law is in jail but doesn’t stop them. Preeta stops the police saying she doesn’t want to pursue a case against Sherlyn. Karan understands Preeta is doing this to save Rakhi’s honour. Will he finally remember his love for Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

