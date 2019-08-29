Kundali Bhagya August 29, 2019 episode preview: Will Prithvi confess his crime?

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi gets to know that Sherlyn tried to stop the wedding. The pandit tells him that the saat pheras are over and wedding ceremonies cannot start afresh. When Prithvi's mother sends Sherlyn a picture of him getting married, she pledges to ruin his life. Rishabh takes the police along with him to stop the wedding. He confronts Prithvi at the mandap asking him to confess his crimes.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan and Sammy are trying to hide at the wedding. Sammy tries to tell Karan about Rishabh but they are surrounded by Prithvi’s men. Rakhi is at the police station where she tells Prithvi’s mother that Prithvi tried to kill her husband. Rakhi refuses to forgive Prithvi for his crime. Will Prithvi end up in prison for trying to kill Mahesh? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.