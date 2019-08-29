close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya August 29, 2019 episode preview: Will Prithvi confess his crime?

In the next episode, Karan and Sammy are trying to hide at the wedding. Sammy tries to tell Karan about Rishabh but they are surrounded by Prithvi’s men. 

Kundali Bhagya August 29, 2019 episode preview: Will Prithvi confess his crime?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi gets to know that Sherlyn tried to stop the wedding. The pandit tells him that the saat pheras are over and wedding ceremonies cannot start afresh. When Prithvi's mother sends Sherlyn a picture of him getting married, she pledges to ruin his life. Rishabh takes the police along with him to stop the wedding. He confronts Prithvi at the mandap asking him to confess his crimes. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan and Sammy are trying to hide at the wedding. Sammy tries to tell Karan about Rishabh but they are surrounded by Prithvi’s men. Rakhi is at the police station where she tells Prithvi’s mother that Prithvi tried to kill her husband. Rakhi refuses to forgive Prithvi for his crime. Will Prithvi end up in prison for trying to kill Mahesh? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya August 28, 2019 episode recap: Rishabh stops the wedding

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Know what is 'AWaCS' from Israel and how it will become the strength of Indian Army