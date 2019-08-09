Kundali Bhagya August 8, 2019 Episode recap: Will Karan’s plan to replace Prithvi succeed?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Prithvi alleges that Karan loves Preeta, the latter promises to ruin the wedding. Both the guys get into a fistfight and Prithvi lies unconscious. Srishti goes to Prithvi's room to call him. Karan takes Prithvi's sherwani and gets dressed as the groom. He calls Sammy for help. When Srishti enters the room, she finds Prithvi lying on the ground. She asks him to get dressed and come to the mandap.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Rakhi says that she is happy that she went against Karan’s wishes and came for the wedding. Sarla thanks Preeta for coming to the wedding because it brought a smile to Preeta’s face. Preeta and Rakhi both agree that Karan is a changed man and he is gone out of control recently.

Sammy meets Karan and finds Prithvi lying unconscious without clothes. Karan asks if he brought clothes similar to Prithvi’s. He tells Sammy that his plan is to take Prithvi’s place at the mandap because he wants to marry Preeta at any cost. Sammy thinks Karan realised his love for Preeta and decides to help him.

Sherlyn cuts Srishti’s call and decides to go out and stop Prithvi’s wedding. However, Kareena stops her and asks her to give Mahesh medicines before going out with her mother. Sherlyn goes to Mahesh’s room with the medicines and tries to choke him. In the end, she only throws his medicines out of the window and leaves to stop the wedding.

Sammy tells the pandit to go to the groom’s room. He meets Srishti too and she apologises to him for being rude earlier. When the pandit goes to the groom room Karan says he has conjunctivitis. To stop it from spreading to other people he says he will wear a sehra throughout the wedding.

He also says that he caught a cold so his voice has changed a bit so he can’t talk throughout the wedding. The pandit agrees to Karan’s demands. Karan puts on the sehra and walks out to the mandap. Will Karan’s plan to replace Prithvi succeed? Stay tuned to find out.

