New Delhi: In the episode, Sarla curses Karan and accuses him of hurting her daughter Preeta time and again. She curses him saying he will never be happy. Meanwhile, Mahira feels Preeta follows Karan everywhere. She confronts her and accuses her of following Karan to the mall. However, Preeta tells Mahira to relax saying she doesn't love Karan. Kareena and Sarla get into a verbal spat inside the mall.

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan is seen talking to Kareena Bua about his Mehendi function. He tells her that he wants to arrange his Mehendi function at Kumkum Bhagya hall. He further adds that this will put the Aroras in a spot as they will have no option but to treat them well. Will Kareena Bua agree with Karan’s decision?

