Kundali Bhagya January 29, 2020 episode recap: Karan sets out to help Preeta

New Delhi: In the episode, Rishabh warns Sherlyn to stay away from Preeta's life. When Preeta, Karan and her family are busy celebrating her release from the prison, the cops land up at their residence to arrest Preeta again. Mahira calls Karan and gets to know that he is at Preeta's place. Sherlyn, meanwhile, tells Mahira that she should not worry about it, rather it's a good thing that Preeta will be held in Karan's presence.

Watch the latest episode here:

In tonight’s episode, the Luthras are preparing for Ramona’s birthday party. Mahira is going around being nice to everyone. She even helps Kareena and Rakhi become friends and end their differences. Rishabh is confused because Mahira seems mature and responsible, but then she accused Preeta of a crime she didn’t commit. Sherlyn realises Rishabh’s confusion and is happy about it.

Karan asks the police to show him the evidence. When the police refuse Karan asks them who gave the evidence. The inspector says Sherlyn gave them a video proving that Preeta tried to kill Mahira. Karan demands to meet Preeta, but Sarla tells him to meet her only if he trusts her. Karan refuses to answer Sarla and goes to meet Preeta.

He tells Preeta to not bother whether he believes her or not. He promises to release Preeta from jail not just on bail but with a clean chit. Karan says he is doing this only because Preeta saved his Daadi and he is returning the favour. When he leaves the police station, Karan tries to call Rishabh but the latter is on a business call. He calls Sherlyn and she asks him to come home if he wants to speak to her.

Sherlyn is hoping that Karan will come home and create a scene. Daadi also tells Sherlyn to not get angry at Rishabh because everyone at home thinks she is right. Sarla goes to an expensive lawyer and he promises to get Preeta out of jail taking only half his usual fees. Karan reaches the Luthra house to find the video Sherlyn gave the police. Will Karan be able to save Preeta? Find out tomorrow.