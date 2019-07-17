Kundali Bhagya July 17, 2019 episode preview: Will Mahesh expose Sherlyn?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Mahesh asks Preeta to come along to Luthra House, she refuses. Preeta maintains that she wants everyone to know about Sherlyn's truth before coming back. Mahesh then tells her that he also wants to talk about her impending wedding with Prithvi. When Mahesh leaves the Preeta's house, Prithvi's hired killers follow him. They ask him to take the road which is empty.

They attack him and plan it in a way so that it looks like an accident and not murder.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan gets a call informing him that Mahesh was in a horrible accident. The shocked family rushes to the hospital where they see Mahesh’s bleeding body entering the operation theatre. The doctor tells Karan that the chances of Mahesh surviving the accident look very slim. Kritika calls Preeta to inform her that Mahesh had a bad accident. Will Mahesh come back and expose Sherlyn? Stay tuned to find out.

