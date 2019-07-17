close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya July 17, 2019 episode preview: Will Mahesh expose Sherlyn?

In the next episode, Karan gets a call informing him that Mahesh was in a horrible accident. The shocked family rushes to the hospital where they see Mahesh’s bleeding body entering the operation theatre. 

Kundali Bhagya July 17, 2019 episode preview: Will Mahesh expose Sherlyn?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Mahesh asks Preeta to come along to Luthra House, she refuses. Preeta maintains that she wants everyone to know about Sherlyn's truth before coming back. Mahesh then tells her that he also wants to talk about her impending wedding with Prithvi. When Mahesh leaves the Preeta's house, Prithvi's hired killers follow him. They ask him to take the road which is empty. 

They attack him and plan it in a way so that it looks like an accident and not murder.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan gets a call informing him that Mahesh was in a horrible accident. The shocked family rushes to the hospital where they see Mahesh’s bleeding body entering the operation theatre. The doctor tells Karan that the chances of Mahesh surviving the accident look very slim. Kritika calls Preeta to inform her that Mahesh had a bad accident. Will Mahesh come back and expose Sherlyn? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya July 16, 2019 episode recap: Will Mahesh survive the deadly attack?

Must Watch

PT33M32S

Morning Zee: Watch top news with research and latest updates