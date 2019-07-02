close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya July 2, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta catch Prithvi’s lie?

In the next episode, Karan’s father tells Rakhi, his wife that he doubts Sherlyn. Rakhi is shocked to hear him doubting his daughter-in-law, but he insists that he has seen Sherlyn in the wrong place many times. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta asks Prithvi to believe her and support her in this crisis. Rakhi then tells Preeta to leave the Luthra house with her family. Sarla is shocked and hurt at this. She pledges to never return to their residence. Karan then tells Rishabh that this is Preeta's way of getting back to the Luthra household. 

Rakhi begins to think that this time Preeta went too far. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan’s father tells Rakhi, his wife that he doubts Sherlyn. Rakhi is shocked to hear him doubting his daughter-in-law, but he insists that he has seen Sherlyn in the wrong place many times. Prithvi tries instigating Preeta against the Luthra’s. He says they crossed a line when Karan kicked her out of the house at night. Preeta asks Prithvi how he knew about that since he was not there at that time. Will Preeta catch Prithvi’s lie? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

