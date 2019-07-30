Kundali Bhagya July 30, 2019 episode preview: Karan is angry with Prithvi

New Delhi: In the episode, Srishti tells Preeta that she loves Karan and tries to make her realise her feelings but the latter refuses to accept it. Prithvi is in two minds whether to marry Preeta or not. Karan burns Preeta's wedding invite. Srishti sends Preeta's bridal pictures to Karan.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Biji tells Preeta that she has to only say once that she doesn’t want to marry Prithvi. Biji promises to take Preeta and run away from the wedding. Preeta is shocked by Biji’s statement. Karan meets Prithvi on the road. Prithvi says he will meet Karan soon but this time he will have his wife Preeta. Karan looks back with anger and Prithvi. Will he try to stop Prithvi’s wedding with Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.