close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya July 30, 2019 episode preview: Karan is angry with Prithvi

In the next episode, Biji tells Preeta that she has to only say once that she doesn’t want to marry Prithvi.

Kundali Bhagya July 30, 2019 episode preview: Karan is angry with Prithvi
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Srishti tells Preeta that she loves Karan and tries to make her realise her feelings but the latter refuses to accept it. Prithvi is in two minds whether to marry Preeta or not. Karan burns Preeta's wedding invite. Srishti sends Preeta's bridal pictures to Karan.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here: 

In the next episode, Biji tells Preeta that she has to only say once that she doesn’t want to marry Prithvi. Biji promises to take Preeta and run away from the wedding. Preeta is shocked by Biji’s statement. Karan meets Prithvi on the road. Prithvi says he will meet Karan soon but this time he will have his wife Preeta. Karan looks back with anger and Prithvi. Will he try to stop Prithvi’s wedding with Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya July 29, 2019 episode recap: Will Srishti’s plan help Karan?

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Several Srinagar mosques now under Home Ministry scanner