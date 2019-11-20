Kundali Bhagya November 20, 2019 episode preview: Preeta-Karan fight continues

New Delhi: In the episode, when Karan is arguing with Preeta, the cricket team captain intervenes and asks the former to stop the fight. Preeta leaves from the club and Mahira comes in. She tries to talk to Karan but he scolds her for coming to the club everyday. ON hearing this, she breaks down and heads to the construction site. When Preeta sees her going to the wrong direction, she rushes to stop her. Meanwhile, the cricket captain notices them and informs Karan about it, who then runs to save Preeta and not Mahira. On the other hand, Sarla and Janki visit Prithvi to ask him if he's still interested in marrying Preeta.

In the next episode, Karan goes to the construction site and find Preeta there. They begin fighting there as Preeta tells him to go and find his future wife Mahira first. Mahira is hiding and hearing Karan and Preeta’s fight. Karan asks Preeta to stop giving orders and asks what authority she has to give him orders. Preeta shouts out loud that she is Karan’s wife. Will Karan and Preeta’s secret be heard? Stay tuned to find out.

