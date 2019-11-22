Kundali Bhagya November 22, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta marry Prithvi to please her mother?

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta is seen telling Karan that she is happy to hear that he is set to marry Mahira. Sherlyn asks Prithvi to not even think about marrying Preeta and slaps him. Janki hears the sound of slap but Sarla stops her from going back. Then Prithvi tells them that unfortunately his mother is refusing for the wedding. Mahira tells everyone about the incident and how she was saved by Preeta and Karan. Mahira's mother is not too keen on her daughter marrying Karan, who is already married to Preeta.

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Sarla tells Preeta she is ready to forgive her. Preeta is happy that Sarla decided to forgive her. Sarla says she will forgive Preeta on one condition. Sarla says Preeta must agree to marry Prithvi if she wants Sarla to be happy. Preeta looks surprised while Srishti is also shocked. Will Preeta marry Prithvi to please her mother? Stay tuned to find out.

