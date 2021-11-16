Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya all set to tie the knot today, shares glimpse of her man - Watch!

New Delhi: Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya is the happiest bride and her latest Instagram pictures are proof of it. Shraddha is all set to tie the knot today (November 16) with Rahul Sharma and so her wedding festivities have taken over the whole social media like a storm.

From her teeka rasam to her mehendi and to her haldi ceremony, everything is perfect and has been catching the eyeballs.

On November 15, 2021, Sharddha hosted a mehendi celebration which was attended by her family members and close friends from the industry.

For the event, she wore a gorgeous purple, green and yellow-hued lehenga with matching accessories and a maang tikka.

Her close friend and celebrity stylist Neha Advik Mahajan has shared a series of pictures of her on her Instagram handle. In the videos shared on social media, the bride-to-be can be seen grooving to her favourite songs and has been slaying her bridal glow throughout the ceremony.

For her haldi ceremony, Shraddha wore a yellow lehenga choli with a pinch of pink and gold in it. She completed her look with some floral jewellery which made her look picture-perfect.

Amid the preparations, Shraddha also teased her fans by sharing a glimpse of her groom with her name written on his palm with mehendi. Although she chose to keep his identity under wraps--with the help of a heart-shaped sticker and also wore a groom-to-be sash.

Shraddha’s sister, Divya Arya also shared different reels on her Instagram handle from the pre-wedding function.

The actress looked no less than a beautiful dream in her wedding festivities.

The wedding festivities are happening in Delhi and rest most of the things regarding her Mr Right is still under wraps, so it would be interesting to see who is the lucky guy.