close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya September 16, 2019 episode preview: How will Karan deal with Prithvi’s threat?

In the next episode, Prithvi and his mother leave the mandap. He threatens Karan that he will have to pay for this dirty trick he pulled. 

Kundali Bhagya September 16, 2019 episode preview: How will Karan deal with Prithvi’s threat?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi and his mother allege that the wedding is a fraud. Sarla then asks the pandit if the wedding is legal or not. The pandit reaffirms that the wedding is all fine and as per rituals. Then Sarla is relieved and accepts Karan as her son-in-law. At the Luthra House, Dadi has a dream about Karan wanting to speak with her. When Prithvi tries to take Preeta away from the mandap, she stops him and says that she is now Karan's wife. Sarla then decides to inform Karan's family and call them to bless the couple. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Prithvi and his mother leave the mandap. He threatens Karan that he will have to pay for this dirty trick he pulled. Prithvi warns Sarla that this will not be a good marriage for Preeta. He promises that this will ruin Preeta’s life. How will Karan deal with Prithvi’s threat? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya September 13, 2019 episode recap: Will Luthras accept Preeta?

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Watch: Top 50 news of the day