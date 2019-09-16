Kundali Bhagya September 16, 2019 episode preview: How will Karan deal with Prithvi’s threat?

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi and his mother allege that the wedding is a fraud. Sarla then asks the pandit if the wedding is legal or not. The pandit reaffirms that the wedding is all fine and as per rituals. Then Sarla is relieved and accepts Karan as her son-in-law. At the Luthra House, Dadi has a dream about Karan wanting to speak with her. When Prithvi tries to take Preeta away from the mandap, she stops him and says that she is now Karan's wife. Sarla then decides to inform Karan's family and call them to bless the couple.

In the next episode, Prithvi and his mother leave the mandap. He threatens Karan that he will have to pay for this dirty trick he pulled. Prithvi warns Sarla that this will not be a good marriage for Preeta. He promises that this will ruin Preeta’s life. How will Karan deal with Prithvi’s threat? Stay tuned to find out.

