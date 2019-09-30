Kundali Bhagya September 30, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan realise that he loves Preeta?

New Delhi: In the episode, Kareena suggests that Karan should marry someone else soon as Preeta will demand alimony from the Luthras. Preeta's uncle brings a lawyer home and stresses filing a case of cheating and domestic violence against Karan. However, Preeta refuses to file a case and says that she is not interested in alimony money either. She says that she wants to move on in life and has nothing to do with the Luthras.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta cries and tells her mother that she wants to move on in life. She everyone she loves in her family and she doesn’t need anyone else in life. Rakhi tells Kareena that if Karan really wanted revenge by marrying Preeta then he got it. Rakhi wonders why Karan is not happy even after getting revenge. Karan overhears his mother’s conversation. Will he realise that he loves Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.