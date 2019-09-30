close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya September 30, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan realise that he loves Preeta?

In the next episode, Preeta cries and tells her mother that she wants to move on in life. 

Kundali Bhagya September 30, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan realise that he loves Preeta?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Kareena suggests that Karan should marry someone else soon as Preeta will demand alimony from the Luthras. Preeta's uncle brings a lawyer home and stresses filing a case of cheating and domestic violence against Karan. However, Preeta refuses to file a case and says that she is not interested in alimony money either. She says that she wants to move on in life and has nothing to do with the Luthras. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta cries and tells her mother that she wants to move on in life. She everyone she loves in her family and she doesn’t need anyone else in life. Rakhi tells Kareena that if Karan really wanted revenge by marrying Preeta then he got it. Rakhi wonders why Karan is not happy even after getting revenge. Karan overhears his mother’s conversation. Will he realise that he loves Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya September 27, 2019 episode recap: Will Karan and Preeta come face-to-face again?

Must Watch

PT7M3S

Watch: Satte Pe Satta, 30th September 2019