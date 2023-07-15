Lapataganj Actor Arvind Kumar Dies Of Heart Attack, Co-Actor Rohitashv Gour Confirms

New Delhi: 'Lapataganj' actor Arvind Kumar passed away on July 11 due to a heart attack. 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' fame Rohitashv Gour confirmed the news and also revealed that the late actor was under financial stress.

Arvind's co-star Rohitashv confirmed the news to the news portal Indian Express and said, 'Yes, he passed away two days back, and it’s unfortunate news. After Lapataganj ended, we used to talk on the phone. He died of a heart attack and he was very stressed because of finances.'

'He used to talk to me about it because after the pandemic, things became very difficult for actors, and he was also struggling. No one comes forth to help actors in such tough times. I am lucky that I got work. Stress is what causes heart attacks. His family was in the village so I never spoke to them or met them,' he added.



Arvind's wife shared a post on the actor's social media page confirming his untimely death.