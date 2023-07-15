trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635854
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
ARVIND KUMAR

Lapataganj Actor Arvind Kumar Dies Of Heart Attack, Co-Actor Rohitashv Gour Confirms

Arvind's wife shared a post on the actor's social media page confirming his untimely death.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Lapataganj Actor Arvind Kumar Dies Of Heart Attack, Co-Actor Rohitashv Gour Confirms Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: 'Lapataganj' actor Arvind Kumar passed away on July 11 due to a heart attack. 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' fame Rohitashv Gour confirmed the news and also revealed that the late actor was under financial stress. 

Arvind's co-star Rohitashv confirmed the news to the news portal Indian Express and said, 'Yes, he passed away two days back, and it’s unfortunate news. After Lapataganj ended, we used to talk on the phone. He died of a heart attack and he was very stressed because of finances.'

'He used to talk to me about it because after the pandemic, things became very difficult for actors, and he was also struggling. No one comes forth to help actors in such tough times. I am lucky that I got work. Stress is what causes heart attacks. His family was in the village so I never spoke to them or met them,' he added.

cre Trending Stories

Arvind's wife shared a post on the actor's social media page confirming his untimely death.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded