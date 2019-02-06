हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Levy Tran

Levy Tran joins 'MacGyver'

The show is aired in India on AXN.

Levy Tran joins &#039;MacGyver&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: "The Haunting of Hill House" actress Levy Tran joins 'MacGyver' has joined the team of action drama series "MacGyver".

She plays a new character that would help fill the void left by the departure of the series co-lead George Eads, reports deadline.com.

Tran will play Desiree Nguyen (Desi), who joins the Phoenix Foundation to protect MacGyver (Lucas Till) and his team on their global missions. The first episode featuring the actress will air internationally on February 15. 

The show is aired in India on AXN.

 

Tags:
Levy TranMacGyverHollywoodLevy Tran tv showsAXN
Next
Story

Helly Shah was in 'no hurry' to take up another show

Must Watch

PT1M34S

JNU sedition case: Court lashes out at Delhi govt for delaying sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya, others

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close