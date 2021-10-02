Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE updates: Contestant Vidhi Pandya brings jalebis for Salman Khan!

New Delhi: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on Saturday (October 2) at 9:30 pm on Colors TV, and fans cannot wait for the Salman Khan-hosted show to entertain them every night.

Many contestants have been teased on promos shared on the show's social media handle. Big names such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Sahil Shroff, Afsana Khan will be entering the show.

From Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty will enter Bigg Boss 15.

In the premiere, many special guests such as Mouni Roy, Divya Agarwal and Ranveer Singh will grace the Bigg Boss stage.

