Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE updates: Contestant Vidhi Pandya brings jalebis for Salman Khan!

2 October 2021, 22:27 PM
Vishal Kotian walks a treacherous path to reach the Bigg Boss 15 house. He reunites with Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali.
2 October 2021, 22:25 PM
Tejasswi Prakash enters the 'jungle' part of the Bigg Boss 15. Co-contestant Jay Bhanushali gives her a detailed house tour and explains to her that they don't have mattresses and aren't allowed to use the washrooms. He explains that there is only one common washroom which leaves her stunned.
2 October 2021, 22:17 PM
Tejasswi Prakash gets a chance to create her survival kit from the 'Bachao Baazar'. She selects toilet paper, a banana, a mat, and an earthen pot and heads towards the 'jungle'.
2 October 2021, 22:13 PM
Salman Khan asks Vishal Kotian and Tejasswi Prakash to put on blindfolds. He would then feed their food produce and ask them to guess the vegetable.
Haaye inko dekh ke din ban gaya hai bas….
On a scale of 1-10, how cute is Teju
Dekhiye inhein on #BiggBoss15, streaming now!#BiggBoss15OnVoot #BiggBossOnVoot #Voot #VootSelect #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss15Live #BiggBoss24HrLive #TejasswiPrakash @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/QwlSIg64XF
— Voot Select (@VootSelect) October 2, 2021
2 October 2021, 22:07 PM
The third contestant Tejasswi Prakash enters the show and entertains the audience with her hilarious banter and bubbly nature. Prakash announces that she will do 'dangal' in the jungle.
2 October 2021, 21:59 PM
Salman Khan welcomes actor Vishal Kotian onto the stage. The latter reveals to Salman that his films had indirectly helped him fund his education for 2 years. He explained that he would sell tickets of Salman's films in 'black' and earn money.
Iss handsome hunk ko dekhne ke liye hum online classes bunk karne ke liye ready hai, aur aap?
Dekhiye inhein on #BiggBoss15, streaming now!#BiggBoss15OnVoot #BiggBossOnVoot #VootSelect #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss15Live #BiggBoss15LiveOnVoot #BiggBoss24HrLive #VishalKotian @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/1MQjbLjzPd
— Voot Select (@VootSelect) October 2, 2021
2 October 2021, 21:54 PM
Salman Khan introduces the audience to his assistant 'Big G' - a gorilla and tries to decipher what he's trying to convey to him. The duo performs Salman's iconic 'Dabangg' step on-stage.
2 October 2021, 21:49 PM
Bigg Boss 15 contestants set the stage on fire with fashionable eye-masks as they groove to Bollywood hits. Can you guess the celebs behind their glittery masks?
2 October 2021, 21:39 PM
The first contestant of the show Jay Bhanushali enters the Bigg Boss 15 house and meets Salman Khan.
Inki smile ka kaun fan nahi hai! But kya ye survive kar payenge iss jungle mein?
Dekhiye inhein on #BiggBoss15, streaming now!#BiggBoss15OnVoot #BiggBossOnVoot #Voot #VootSelect #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss15Live #BiggBoss15LiveOnVoot #BiggBoss24HrLive #JayBhanushali @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/4UqzgKm6JK
— Voot Select (@VootSelect) October 2, 2021
2 October 2021, 21:32 PM
Bigg Boss 15 premiere kicks off with a smashing performance by the show's host Salman Khan aka 'Jungle Ka Tiger'. The actor dances to his 90s song 'Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai'.