Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE updates: Contestant Vidhi Pandya brings jalebis for Salman Khan!

Salman Khan's reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 will hit TV screens on Saturday (October 2). Catch all the updates on its grand premiere here.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 2, 2021 - 22:33
Comments |
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Voot Select

New Delhi: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on Saturday (October 2) at 9:30 pm on Colors TV, and fans cannot wait for the Salman Khan-hosted show to entertain them every night.

Many contestants have been teased on promos shared on the show's social media handle. Big names such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Sahil Shroff, Afsana Khan will be entering the show.

From Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty will enter Bigg Boss 15. 

In the premiere, many special guests such as Mouni Roy, Divya Agarwal and Ranveer Singh will grace the Bigg Boss stage.

Stay tuned for all live updates of the Bigg Boss 15 grand premiere:

2 October 2021, 22:27 PM

Vishal Kotian walks a treacherous path to reach the Bigg Boss 15 house. He reunites with Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali.

2 October 2021, 22:25 PM

Tejasswi Prakash enters the 'jungle' part of the Bigg Boss 15. Co-contestant Jay Bhanushali gives her a detailed house tour and explains to her that they don't have mattresses and aren't allowed to use the washrooms. He explains that there is only one common washroom which leaves her stunned.

2 October 2021, 22:17 PM

Tejasswi Prakash gets a chance to create her survival kit from the 'Bachao Baazar'. She selects toilet paper, a banana, a mat, and an earthen pot and heads towards the 'jungle'.

2 October 2021, 22:13 PM

Salman Khan asks Vishal Kotian and Tejasswi Prakash to put on blindfolds. He would then feed their food produce and ask them to guess the vegetable.

2 October 2021, 22:07 PM

The third contestant Tejasswi Prakash enters the show and entertains the audience with her hilarious banter and bubbly nature. Prakash announces that she will do 'dangal' in the jungle.

2 October 2021, 21:59 PM

Salman Khan welcomes actor Vishal Kotian onto the stage. The latter reveals to Salman that his films had indirectly helped him fund his education for 2 years. He explained that he would sell tickets of Salman's films in 'black' and earn money.

 

2 October 2021, 21:54 PM

Salman Khan introduces the audience to his assistant 'Big G' - a gorilla and tries to decipher what he's trying to convey to him. The duo performs Salman's iconic 'Dabangg' step on-stage.

2 October 2021, 21:49 PM

Bigg Boss 15 contestants set the stage on fire with fashionable eye-masks as they groove to Bollywood hits. Can you guess the celebs behind their glittery masks?

2 October 2021, 21:39 PM

The first contestant of the show Jay Bhanushali enters the Bigg Boss 15 house and meets Salman Khan.

2 October 2021, 21:32 PM

Bigg Boss 15 premiere kicks off with a smashing performance by the show's host Salman Khan aka 'Jungle Ka Tiger'. The actor dances to his 90s song 'Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

