Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 LIVE: Anil Kapoor Turns Host, Check Confirmed Contestants

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Live Updates: As the show is about to kickstart today, check out all the latest happenings about the reality show.
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Latest Live Updates: The big daddy of all reality shows - Bigg Boss is back with the OTT version of its season 3. Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is ready to kickstart and this time stepping into Salman Khan's big boots is none other than veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The announcement of the new host has surely added to the vigour and zest for the show. It will stream on JioCinema. Adding to the fun, makers have promised non-stop 24/7 drama and excitement for viewers subscribed to Premium, while the show will be streaming daily at 9 PM. In 2023, Salman hosted the OTT version for the first time. Let's see if Anil Kapoor creates the same magic as Bhaijaan this season.
Bollywood Actor Ranvir Shorey Confirmed As Contestant On The Show. A source close to IANS said that just like filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt was one of the biggest names in the controversial reality show last year, the third season has Ranvir Shorey. READ MORE: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Bollywood Actor Ranvir Shorey Confirmed As Contestant On The Show
The list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been doing the rounds. While Vada Pav girl aka Chandrika Gera Dixit is the confirmed one, many TV faces are said to be joining the show this time.
Anjum Fakih, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Dolly Chaiwala, gamer Maxtern are likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, none of these have been confirmed by the channel as yet.
The Bigg Boss OTT 3 will begin from June 21, 2024. It will stream on JioCinema. Adding to the fun, makers have promised non-stop 24/7 drama and excitement for viewers subscribed to Premium, while the show will be streaming daily at 9 PM. The show will be available on Jio Cinema Premium.