7 May 2022, 22:10 PM
Payal Rohatgi's boyfriend Sangram Singh cheers for her on Twitter, says 'Hope she will win the show'
Proud of your journey in show. God decision will be best. Hope you will win show. God bless you & all #LockUpp#PayalRohatgi
WIN IT PAYAL SHERNI pic.twitter.com/xlfH1UuXTg
— SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) May 7, 2022
7 May 2022, 22:05 PM
India's first trans woman and renowned fashion designer Saisha Shinde, who was recently evicted from the show, was seen shaking her legs on the stage on the Grand Finale day of 'Lock Upp'. Saisha grooved on 'Darling' song.
#SaishaShinde aankhon se atyaachaar karne ke liye ready hain, are you?
Catch her performance in the #LockUpp Badass Finale tonight at 10:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/VJdiERTFpq
— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022
7 May 2022, 22:03 PM
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra relieve their 'Bigg Boss' memories on 'Lock Upp'
.@kkundrra and @itsmetejasswi reminisce their memories in the Lock Upp house!
Watch #LockUpp only on @altbalaji and @mxplayer at 10:30pm#LockUppDailyFeed#KanganaRanaut @EktaaRKapoor pic.twitter.com/zwqnfM2DP2
— #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) May 6, 2022
7 May 2022, 22:02 PM
Shivam Sharma, who was one of the first contestants to secure a place in the finale, and a name for himself for his comic caper, will be seen performing with ex-contestant Sara Khan on 'Lock Upp' grand finale.
7 May 2022, 22:00 PM
Payal Rohatgi perfoms on 'Desi Girl' in the finale night of 'Lock Upp'.
#PayalRohatgi ki energy dekh kar, hamari excitement aur bhi badh gayi hai!
Are you ready for the #LockUpp Badass Finale tonight at 10.30 pm? pic.twitter.com/YuO4r9zRf3
— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022
7 May 2022, 21:59 PM
As per social media reports, it looks like Munawar Faruqui has bagged the maximum votes.
7 May 2022, 21:58 PM
Bollywood actress and 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut will announce 'Lock Upp' winner on Saturday, says media reports. Take a look at a promo shared by Mx Player.
All girls, all fire!
Don’t miss this dhamakedaar performance in the #LockUpp Badass Finale tonight at 10:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/Zghe9IgekI
— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022