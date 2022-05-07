हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lock Upp Grand Finale Live updates: Kangana Ranaut to decide the show winner

'Lock Upp' was conceived as a streaming alternative to the popular 'Bigg Boss', although Ekta had immediately offered differentiating factors between the two shows. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 7, 2022 - 22:12
Comments |
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: After over two months of action, Ekta Kapoor's reality show 'Lock Upp' is finally coming to an end on Saturday (May 7). Hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, 'Lock Upp' pitted 20 contestants against each other in a jail setting.

The final six contestants who have managed to reach the finale are — Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah. It is said that the winner will be decided by the host Kangana Ranaut. 

7 May 2022, 22:10 PM

Payal Rohatgi's boyfriend Sangram Singh cheers for her on Twitter, says 'Hope she will win the show'

7 May 2022, 22:05 PM

India's first trans woman and renowned fashion designer Saisha Shinde, who was recently evicted from the show, was seen shaking her legs on the stage on the Grand Finale day of 'Lock Upp'. Saisha grooved on 'Darling' song. 

7 May 2022, 22:03 PM

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra relieve their 'Bigg Boss' memories on 'Lock Upp' 

7 May 2022, 22:02 PM

Shivam Sharma, who was one of the first contestants to secure a place in the finale, and a name for himself for his comic caper, will be seen performing with ex-contestant Sara Khan on 'Lock Upp' grand finale.

 

7 May 2022, 22:00 PM

Payal Rohatgi perfoms on 'Desi Girl' in the finale night of 'Lock Upp'.

7 May 2022, 21:59 PM

As per social media reports, it looks like Munawar Faruqui has bagged the maximum votes. 

 

7 May 2022, 21:58 PM

Bollywood actress and 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut will announce 'Lock Upp' winner on Saturday, says media reports. Take a look at a promo shared by Mx Player. 

