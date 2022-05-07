NEW DELHI: After over two months of action, Ekta Kapoor's reality show 'Lock Upp' is finally coming to an end on Saturday (May 7). Hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, 'Lock Upp' pitted 20 contestants against each other in a jail setting.

The final six contestants who have managed to reach the finale are — Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah. It is said that the winner will be decided by the host Kangana Ranaut.

'Lock Upp' was conceived as a streaming alternative to the popular 'Bigg Boss', although Ekta had immediately offered differentiating factors between the two shows.

