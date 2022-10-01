Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows - 'Bigg Boss season 16' is here and we can't keep calm. Salman Khan is set to introduce the fresh participants and once again entertain his fan following as the host of the show. The tentative contestants' list with names such as Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Vivian Dsena and Tina Datta among others has been making a lot of buzz online. Bigg Boss 16 premiere will take place on October 1, 2022, from 9.30 pm onwards. Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 16' will be on your TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm. It will be airing on the weekends at 9.30 pm.

Check out Bigg Boss 16 LIVE updates here: