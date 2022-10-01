Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates
Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's show will see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Ankit Gupta, and Gautam Vig among others inside the BB16 house.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows - 'Bigg Boss season 16' is here and we can't keep calm. Salman Khan is set to introduce the fresh participants and once again entertain his fan following as the host of the show. The tentative contestants' list with names such as Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Vivian Dsena and Tina Datta among others has been making a lot of buzz online. Bigg Boss 16 premiere will take place on October 1, 2022, from 9.30 pm onwards. Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 16' will be on your TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm. It will be airing on the weekends at 9.30 pm.
Check out Bigg Boss 16 LIVE updates here:
BIGG BOSS 16 LIVE UPDATES:
Actress Sumbul Touqeer, who became a household name with her show Imlie, will be seen entering the show tonight. Previously, she featured in TV shows including Chandragupta Maurya and Waaris.
According to a report in the Times of India, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nishant Bhat has choreographed the performances for the premiere tonight.
BIGG BOSS 16 HOUSE UPDATE:
For the first time ever, the BB house will have 4 bedrooms. This time designer Omung Kumar and his wife Vanitha designed the house according to a circus theme.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 premiere date, time, circus theme: Inside house pics of Salman Khan-hosted biggest reality show!
More Stories