Bigg Boss 16 premiere date, time, circus theme: Inside house pics of Salman Khan-hosted biggest reality show!

New Delhi: The 16th season of one of the biggest reality shows in India, Bigg Boss, is all set to commence on October 1. Before host Salman Khan gives us a tour of the house on Saturday night, we got our hands on some captivating pictures from the sets of 'Bigg Boss 16'. This time designer Omung Kumar and his wife Vanitha have designed the house according to a circus theme. Isn't it interesting?

Instead of the big "Bigg Boss" eye, a joker’s face adorns the entrance of the Bigg Boss 16 house.



The main garden area has been styled as the backyard of a circus. The prime attractions are the grand sculpture of an attention-arresting horse made of a beautiful mirror mosaic, near the pool and the especially curated poetry for the inmates.

Captain has a lot of perks in the house. This time he or she will also enjoy the facility of a personal Jacuzzi.

Every year, the confession room witnesses contestants in their vulnerable element, and for Season 16, it has been shaped into an elaborate circus wagon.

This season, the kitchen has a grand carnival-like setup embellished with marquee tassels, elephant paintings, and everything that denotes the circus era.

The dining area is designed as a massive carousel placed at the centre of the house.

First time on the show, the Bigg Boss house is having four bedrooms with a different theme.