हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Lock Upp Day 10 written updates: Team Blue wins kitchen area, Team Orange cooks food for them

Lock Upp is getting crazier day by day. In today’s episode, the jail inmates are given a new task in which they were asked to make 150 papads and whichever team makes the best papads in less time will win the kitchen area. 

Lock Upp Day 10 written updates: Team Blue wins kitchen area, Team Orange cooks food for them
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Lock Upp is getting crazier day by day. In today’s episode, the jail inmates are given a new task in which they were asked to make 150 papads and whichever team makes the best papads in less time will win the kitchen area. 

Both the team starts to make papads, and later Team Orange wins the task and gets the keys of the kitchen area and also gets an advantage to choose their menu for next 2 days and Team Blue was asked to follow their orders. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

As Team Orange starts to celebrate their victory, they also decide to help Team Blue in cooking the food. As this was against the rule, and so the Jailor Karan Kundrra gives punishment to Team Orange and their win turns into a defeat and they were asked to cook food for Team Blue. 

In the later part of the episode, chargesheet was formed and everyone had to nominate someone from their own team. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

And so the final contestants who get into nominations include – Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla, Shivam Sharma, and Saisha Shinde.

So whom do you think will be out of the show this week? Well, for now we need to wait and keep watching Lock Upp for all the updates. Stay Tuned.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautLock Uppwritten updateTeam orangeTeam bluechargesheetfiledEkta Kapoorkitchen area
Next
Story

Women’s Day 2022 special: TV stars Kamna Pathak, Shubhangi Atre share importance of celebrating womanhood!

Must Watch

PT4M31S

DNA: Ukraine to become Afghanistan of Europe?