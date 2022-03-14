Lock Upp Day 15 written updates: Sara Khan says ex-hubby Ali Mercchant cheated on her multiple times

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp', Sara Khan's ex-husband and actor Ali Mercchant entered the show as a wild card entry. This came as a surprise to all the inmates, especially Sara Khan.

At the beginning of the episode, Poonam Pandey and Nisha Rawal got into an argument over who gets to take the blanket. Poonam Pandey lost her cool and began yelling at Nisha. During their argument, she had said, "Bloody housewife" which Nisha Rawal thought was addressed to her.

However, Poonam explained that she was calling herself a housewife.

Later, the inmates discussed the Hijab controversy and whether Hijab should be allowed to be worn in schools. Many inmates felt that there should be a uniform code of dressing in school and Hijab should be kept for personal use only.

The task of the day was for the two teams - orange and blue to create besan powder from raw materials and the team who did it first would win. The orange team won the task which meant that the blue team will have to wash dishes, and cook food for the next week.

Karanvir Bohra who is from the losing team devised a plan to coerce the orange team members to help them in kitchen duty so that they will be punished.

The orange team, meanwhile, grew suspicious of Anjali as she spends all her time with the blue team and even transferred information from one team to another.

In a surprise twist, actor Ali Mercchant entered the show dressed as a jailer. As soon as this was revealed, Sara Khan was visibly upset and Saisha went to console her and make sure she was okay.

Sara revealed that he had cheated on her many times while they were together and said that she made a mistake to forgive him all those times. On the other hand, Karanvir opened up on facing financial issues and being caught in debt. Nominations also took place and several contestants were shocked to see where their supposed friends' loyalty lied.

