हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS celebs for 'pin-drop silence' on 'The Kashmir Files', says 'Bollywood sadme mein...'

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to call out Bollywood celebrities for not expressing their views on the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS celebs for &#039;pin-drop silence&#039; on &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039;, says &#039;Bollywood sadme mein...&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the film industry with her recent Instagram post in which she highlighted Bollywood's 'pin drop silence' about the newly released film 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri. 

She claimed that even though the film is doing phenomenally well at the Box Office, nobody from the mainstream film industry had praised it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "Please notice the pin drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6am shows in multiplexes are full it's unbelievable!!!"

She further said, "Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai. Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word. There time is upp!!"

Take a look at her post:

kangana

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' earned Rs 3.55 crore on the day of its release on Friday (March 11).

He tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1... Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day... Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY... SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety... Fri Rs 3.55 cr. #India biz."

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Coming to Kangana's work, she has recently wrapped up filming 'Tejas', her upcoming venture. She will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut InstagramBollywoodVivek AgnihotriThe Kashmir Files
Next
Story

Trending: Neha Kakkar's hubby Rohanpreet Singh gets brutally trolled, netizens ask 'is he wearing Neha's necklace? Watch

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv