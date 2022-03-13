Kangana Ranaut SLAMS celebs for 'pin-drop silence' on 'The Kashmir Files', says 'Bollywood sadme mein...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the film industry with her recent Instagram post in which she highlighted Bollywood's 'pin drop silence' about the newly released film 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

She claimed that even though the film is doing phenomenally well at the Box Office, nobody from the mainstream film industry had praised it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "Please notice the pin drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6am shows in multiplexes are full it's unbelievable!!!"

She further said, "Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai. Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word. There time is upp!!"

Take a look at her post:

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' earned Rs 3.55 crore on the day of its release on Friday (March 11).

He tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1... Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day... Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY... SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety... Fri Rs 3.55 cr. #India biz."

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Coming to Kangana's work, she has recently wrapped up filming 'Tejas', her upcoming venture. She will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

